Robert "Bob" Nelson

March 17, 1952 - August 20, 2023

Robert "Bob" Nelson, 71, of Muscatine, Iowa, passed away Sunday, August 20, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics in Iowa City.

Per his request, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life event will be held at The American Legion in Muscatine on November 5, 2023, from 1-5 p.m.

Bob was born on March 17, 1952, in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, the son of Harley and Myrtha (McMath) Nelson. He graduated from Winfield/Mt. Union High School in 1971, before attending Southeastern Community College in Burlington. Bob was married to Deborah Conklin and they had two boys together and later divorced. Bob worked as a foreman at GPC in Muscatine for many years, before retiring in 2014. Bob enjoyed his retirement by keeping busy with his hobbies, spending his free time in the outdoors fishing and hunting.

Bob is survived by his partner, Noni Axel of Muscatine; two sons, Travis Nelson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Joseph Nelson of Whitefish, Montana; sister, Sandra Hammond of Wheatland, Missouri; sister-in-law, Mary Beth Nelson, of Columbus Junction, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Bob was also a beloved member of Noni's immediate family which includes her three children and numerous grandchildren who will all miss him dearly.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Harley and Myrtha Nelson; his brother, Richard "Dick" Nelson, and brother-in-law, Larry Hammond.

