Robert "Bob" Wanzel

September 7, 1942 - July 22, 2023

Wanzel, Robert J. "Bob", 80, of Manchester, Missouri, passed away on July 22, 2023, at St. Luke's Hospital.

His life will be celebrated on August 19, at Messiah Lutheran Church in St. Charles, Missouri, with a visitation from 9:30-11 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m.

Bob is survived by his wife Barbara (Peterson) Wanzel of Manchester, Missouri; sons, Mark (Natalie) Wanzel of Valley Park, Missouri, John Wanzel (Nicole Ferrin) of Chicago, Illinois, Eric Wanzel of Vashon, Washington; Barb's children, Dawn Vivirito (John McKendry) of Minooka, Illinois, Steve (Shawna) Peterson of Boulder, Colorado, Amy (Bob) Campbell of Yorktown, Virginia; and eight grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Women on Mission STL, The College Hill Foundation, and Messiah Church. For more information visit schrader.com.