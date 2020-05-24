Robert "Bobby" Menes

He will be remembered for his love of music and as a sweet and gentle soul who loved his friends and family very much. He started playing drums and guitar when he was in elementary school and quickly found his passion. He went on to learn other instruments as well. He is probably known for having his amp turned up too loud in his apartment. He enjoyed playing in many bands around the Quad Cities but primarily enjoyed playing in the band Unsound with some of his best friends. They especially enjoyed playing at Uncle Roscoe's Polo Club in Davenport. He was known for being funny and always making people laugh.