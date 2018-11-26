Robert Burns

September 26, 1939-November 24, 2018
MOLINE - Robert H. Burns, 79, of Moline, passed away Saturday, November 24, 2018, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, Ill.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at St. Mary's Church, Moline. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111 – 1st St. A, Moline. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island, with Military Honors by American Legion Post 246, Moline. Memorials can be made to Disabled American Veterans.
Bob was born September 26, 1939, in Moline, the son of Harold and Irene (DeJeager) Burns. He married Kathleen Loui on December 31, 1966, in Moline. She preceded him in death on June 22, 2010.
Bob was a U.S. Navy veteran having served during the Vietnam War. He retired from John Deere Plow and Planter, Moline.
Bob was a member of St. Mary's Church, Moline, and the American Legion Post 246, Moline. He enjoyed cars, fishing, politics and meeting with his McDonald's friends who knew him as Mr. B. He was a very generous person and his family always came first.
Survivors include his children, Michael Burns, Oakville, Iowa, and Linda Criswell, Davenport; grandchildren, Kathy, Norie and Rosie Criswell and Rachael Burns and Raquel and Faith Burns and daughter-in-law, Norma Burns, Moline.
He was preceded in death by his son. Mark.
