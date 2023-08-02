Robert C. "Bob" Sproul

July 4, 1930 - July 29, 2023

Robert C. "Bob" Sproul, 93, of Silvis passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at New Perspective Senior Living in Silvis.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 7, 2023, at First Covenant Church in Moline. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline.

In lieu of flowers, or gifts the family wishes to spread more love by making a memorial donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to First Covenant Church.

Bob was born July 4, 1930, in Dixon, Illinois, the son of Clarence and Frances A. Blimling. He married Shirley Jean Conover in 1953, and she preceded him in death in 1978. He later married Carolyn Nelson in Moline and she preceded him in death on October 2, 2018.

Bob was employed as an industrial engineer with Deere Harvester Works for 35 years, retiring in 1985. He was a member of the First Covenant Church in Moline. Bob loved to golf, fish, and play card games but above all was his love for his family.

He is survived by his children: Jeffrey (Rita) Sproul, Kankakee, Illinois, Sara (James) Claus, Port Byron, Illinois, and Kathryn (George) Rainey, Hobart, Iowa; stepchildren: Carolyn (Stuart) Rodger, Sydney, Australia, Jeffrey (Susan) Nelson, Elmhurst, Illinois, K. Scott (Barb) Nelson, Monmouth, Illinois, and Todd Nelson, Palm Springs, California; several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; and wives: Shirley and Carolyn; a son, Bradley; and a brother, Donald.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.