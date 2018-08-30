Robert Carroll

March 16, 1927 — August 28, 2018
ALEDO — Robert E. Carroll, 91 of Aledo, Illinois, died Tuesday, August 28, 2018, at home.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Aledo. Burial is in the Aledo Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Memorials may be left to Messiah Lutheran Church or the Aledo Fire Department. Online condolences may be left at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
He was born March 16, 1927, in Aledo, Illinois, to Farr and Audrey May Carroll. Bob graduated from Aledo High School in 1945 and attended Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. On May 6, 1949, he was united in marriage to Joan Monson in Peoria. She died Sept. 4, 2007. He later married Rita M. Soseman on December 30, 2009 in Aledo. She died June 25, 2017.
Bob farmed his entire life in the Aledo area and was a seed corn representative for MOEWS.
He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church and a former member of the Aledo Exchange Club. For over 30 years, he was a trustee for the Aledo Fire Protection District.
Bob enjoyed farming and visiting family and friends.
Survivors include two daughters, Nancy (Larry) Barnes of Princeton, Iowa, Christina Lindle of Muscatine, Iowa; one son, Bradley (Wanda) Carroll of Eureka, Missouri; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one brother, Don Carroll of West Liberty, Iowa; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.