January 15, 1956-October 29, 2018
DAVENPORT — Robert Clair Jacobs entered into the arms of Jesus on Monday, October 29, 2018. Robert was born January 15, 1956, to Kenneth and Miriam Jacobs in Wichita, Kansas. He graduated from Assumption High School in Davenport, and worked at Davenport Bank and Trust. Beloved by his family and friends, Robert courageously faced numerous illnesses, and is now at rest with joyousness. Robert is a humble man who loves cats, all the Philadelphia sports teams, root beer, and his twin brother, John.
Robert is survived by his brother, John; father, Kenneth; half-sister, Nima; and cousins, Lana, Marlowe, Gay, Laurie, Sue, Candace, Steve, Shawn, Ann Elizabeth, Ned and Connie Lou. Robert was preceded in death by his aunts, Lois, Connie, Patricia; uncles, Jake, Les, and Rolland; cousins, David and Cameron; grandparents, Emily, George, Pearl and Roy.
Celebration of Life services will be held at Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport, on November 8, 2018, at 1:30 p.m. with family greeting friends at 12:30 p.m. till time of service. All who knew and love Robert are invited. Memorials in Robert's name may be made to Trinity Unity Point Intensive Care Units or to the family.
