December 29, 2018
DAVENPORT - Robert Dean Duben, 91, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 29, 2018, at Senior Star. He was preceded in death by his wife Jane in 2015.
Dean is survived by daughter, Nancy (Bob); granddaughter, Meghann (Dustin), and two great granddaughters.
Dean served in the U.S. Navy, attended Drake University and began his banking career in 1949 with Brenton Banks. He retired in 1991 as President of Brenton First National Bank, Davenport.
He was very involved in the community, serving on the Palmer Chiropractic College Board as a trustee. Other organizations he enjoyed included Davenport Noon Lions, Pheasants Forever and the Davenport Radio Control Society.
Dean was a banker from the top of his head to the tip of his toes. He always wore a tie and polished shoes everyday.
One of the many things he enjoyed was his annual family vacations to Siesta Key in Florida. He also loved hunting, boating, fishing and golfing although one of his biggest enjoyments in life was researching, buying and selling cars.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Senior Star for all of the loving care that they provided Dean.
