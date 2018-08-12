Robert DiVita

August 16, 1955-August 9, 2018
DAVENPORT - Robert Q. “Bob” DiVita, 62, passed away Thursday, August 9, 2018, with his family at his bedside.
Memorial visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Monday, August 13, 2018, at Halligan McCabe Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, Davenport, with a short service immediately following.
Bob was born in Berwyn, Illinois, August 16, 1955, to Fosco and Lita (Petri) DiVita. In 1978, he graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in engineering. He spent his career working for Alcoa as a manufacturing engineer, retiring in 2010.
On October 4th, 1986, he married Sue Lewin. Bob was an avid sports fan and participant. He was a life-long fan of the Chicago sports franchises (Cubs, Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls).
Bob had been aggressively battling cancer for over 12 years. He and his family pursued many different treatment plans across the country that required incredible strength and determination to endure. His fighting spirit was obvious and carried those close to him through the difficult times.
Bob is survived by his wife of nearly 32 years, Sue DiVita, and their children: Mike, Jenny (Tyler Brodell), and Kelly (Ryan Waack); his siblings; Glenn DiVita, his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Bette and Harvey Lewin, and brothers-in-law Kurt (Chris) Lewin and Steve Lewin, a niece, Katie Tschida and her family, and a nephew, Tom Lewin and his family. He was preceded in death by his parents.
We would like to thank the staff at Clarissa Cook Hospice, and we are especially grateful for the care our VNA nurse Andrea, Dr. Mario Sy and his staff, as well as Dr. Thomas Odorisio and Kimberly Miller, Dr. Henning Gerke, and Dr. Daniel Berg and Sharon Baumler.
Memorials may be made to Neuroendocrine Cancer Research Program at the University of Iowa Hospitals.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com .