July 13, 1957-July 23, 2018
DAVENPORT — Graveside services for Robert Alan Dunker, 61, of Davenport, will be 10:30 a.m. today at Fairmount Cemetery Mausoleum, Davenport.
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Robert passed away on Monday, July 23, 2018, at St Mary's Healthcare, Davenport.
Robert was born on July 13, 1957, in Davenport, the son of Robert and Maritta Hoist Dunker.
Survivors include his brother, Tim Dunker of Davenport.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Cathy Jo Dunker.
Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.