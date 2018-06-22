July 8, 1929-June 21, 2018
WHEATLAND, Iowa — Robert E. Cavey, 88 of Wheatland, Iowa, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, June 21, 2018. Funeral services will be at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary in Toronto, Iowa, on Monday, June 25, at 1:30 p.m. with Father Francis Odoom officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the St. James Cemetery.
Bob was born July 8, 1929, to Edward and Lucille Ales Cavey in Toronto. He was united in marriage to Jeanene Rowold on February 18, 1950, in Toronto.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanene; children, Christine Meyer of Wheatland, Angela Cavey of DeWitt, Iowa, Jay (Sandy) Cavey of Wheatland, Lisa Cavey of Wheatland, and Bobbi Jean Bennett of Wheatland; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Betty, Donald and David.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandchildren, Casey Ahrens and Elliot Flynn; and granddaughter-in-law, Jessica Flynn.
Bob was a Santa for 42 years, including during Christmas at Camp Courageous, and was known as “Santa” to kids in the area. He was a member of the Lions Club, church board and president of the St. James Cemetery. Bob was a retired farmer, traveled for years with his wife, and spent their winters in Texas. Bob and Jeanene loved camping with their friends, square dancing and cooking. Bob also served his country in the Army.
Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please direct online condolences to www.chapmanfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Camp Courageous in his honor.