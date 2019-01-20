October 10, 1942-January 18, 2019
ORION - Robert E. Thompson, 76, of Orion, passed away Friday, January 18, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice, Bettendorf, Iowa. after a heroic battle with prostate cancer.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, January 25, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Orion. Military honors will immediately follow services at the church. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, January 24, 2019, at the ARK at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Attendees are encouraged to wear red and black in memory of the pride he had for the Orion Chargers. Per Robert's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded after services and burial will be at Western Township Cemetery in Orion at a later date.
Robert was born on October 10, 1942, in Moline, the son of Guy and Dorothy (Chelstrom) Thompson. Previous to marrying Cheryl, he married Sharon Ash in June of 1970. He later married Cheryl (Hartwich) Couch on November 21, 1998 in Geneseo, Ill. Robert loved racing. He was a drag racer at Cordova from the age of 16 with his lucky number “737”. Robert was an Army Vietnam veteran and was a member of the Orion American Legion. He worked at the Rock Island Arsenal in the Police Department and retired from Arsenal manufacturing. He was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Orion and proudly served on the Board of the Lutheran Cemetery. His strong faith inspired him to write personal prayers for people in difficult times. As a dedicated fan, he was the voice of the “Charger Roar”. He will be missed by the entire Orion community. May his Charger spirit live on. “YOU CAN DO IT CHARGERS!”
Survivors include his wife, Cheryl; children, Patrick Thompson, Davenport, Iowa, Jennifer (Nick) Mason, Coal Valley, Ill., Mary (Rick) Carlson, Orion, Brenda (Jeremy) Coulter, Orion; 6 grandchildren, Lauren Coulter, Anne Carlson, Robert Carlson, Taylor Coulter, Walker Mason, Wyatt Mason; sister Rosie Sorensen (Steve West), California; and many dear friends and the Orion Charger fans.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.