Robert Entwistle

November 28, 1931-August 9, 2018
DES MOINES - Robert L. Entwistle, 86, of Des Moines, Iowa, passed away on Aug. 9, 2018, at his home.
Per his wishes, cremation rights have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 13, 2013, at the Runge Mortuary. Inurnment will take place at Davenport Memorial Park at a later date. Memorials may be left to the National Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com
Bob was born on November 28, 1931, in Rock Island, Ill., to James and Gladys (Smith) Entwistle. Bob enlisted into the United States Navy in 1951 -1954 as a Radar Operator. He was united in marriage to Charlotte Howard on December 31, 1951, in East Moline, Ill. She preceded him in death on December 24, 2009. Bob worked 14 years for the Wonder Bread Company as a Sales Associate. He then went on to open R&R Billiards with his brother Richard throughout Central Illinois. From 1968 to 1977, Bob owned Bob's Bull Pen, a tavern in Davenport. After selling his tavern, Bob owned and operated a Little Debbie distributor shop, he retired in 1995.
Bob enjoyed outdoor activities such as golf and boating. He loved to shoot a game of pool and was also an avid Iowa Hawkeyes Fan. But above all Bob enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors include his two daughters; Debra Lee Gomez of Des Moines, Iowa, and Brenda Sue (Clint) Johnson of Westminster Calif.; grandchildren: Derek, Natalie, William, Matthew, Dustin; great-grandchildren: Austin, Olivia, Alayna, Mia and Roman.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Charlotte, a son, Rodney and a daughter, Kimberly.