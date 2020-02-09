July 18, 1939-February 4, 2020

ELDRIDGE -- Robert Eugene Johnson, 80, of Eldridge, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.

Services will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel at 10 a.m. with visitation Monday, February 10, from 4–7 p.m. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert was born July 18, 1939, to Elmer and Lenora (Wise) Johnson in Manly, Iowa. He was united in marriage to Marcia Tomlinson September 19, 1959, in Manly, Iowa.

Robert grew up on a farm, and farmed until joining the military. He worked at Alcoa, retiring in 2001 after 37 years. He loved camping, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family. He had a pilot's license and enjoyed flying his plane with family and friends. Robert proudly served in the Army. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and was known as Mr. Fix-It to everyone. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.