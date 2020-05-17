× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 5, 1927-May 12, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Private family services for Robert F. Hudgens Jr., 92, of Davenport, will be at a later date at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery.

Robert passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at St. Mary's Healthcare, Davenport.

Cunnick-Collins Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.

Robert Floyd Hudgens was born on June 5, 1927, in Davenport, the son of Robert and Dorothy (Baker) Hudgens. He married Marjorie Eleanor Lemon on September 18, 1949, in New London, Iowa. She preceded him in death on April 9, 2014.

He graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in Pharmacy and worked as a Pharmacists for various Drug Stores in the QC Area. While keeping his Pharmacy license for 58 years he also worked as a Real Estate Broker in the QC Area.

Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and bowling. He was a member of the Northwest Businessman Association. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II.