February 23, 1937 - June 21, 2018
EAST MOLINE - Funeral services for Robert F. Williams, 81, of East Moline, Ill., will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline, Ill. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. Mr. Williams died Thursday, June 21, 2018, at home.
Bob was born February 23, 1937, in Springfield, Ill., the son of Francis X. and Hedwig Mrosko Williams. He married Zoeann Wunder November 24, 1956, in Davenport, Iowa. She died August 2, 1994. He worked as a truck driver over the years, driving for several companies including Moline Consumers and The City of East Moline.
Survivors include his children, Peggy (Rick) McEniry, East Moline, Micki (Mike) Hancock, East Moline, Stacy Forsythe (Ed Dunn) East Moline, Jayne (Jim) Carlson, Bolingbrook, Ill., Todd (Paige) Williams, Downs, Ill.; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; his significant other of 23 years, Sharon Nevin, East Moline; step children, Tammy Nevin (Jim De Marlie), Colona, Ill., and Phill (Jodi) Nevin, Milan, Ill.; brother, James (Mary Ann) Williams, Moline; special niece, Cathy Morgan, Indianapolis, Ind.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, siblings, Sharon Van Daele and Thomas Williams.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
