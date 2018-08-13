Robert H. Cook

August 11, 2018
MOLINE - Robert “Bob” H. Cook, 83, of Moline, passed away on Saturday, August 11, 2018, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, August 16, 2018, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Moline, where military honors will be presented. Memorials may be made in care of the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Bob was a 1953 graduate of Rock Island High School and a 1962 graduate of Augustana College. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving honorably from 1954-1958 and was a civilian employee of the U.S. Army for 30 plus years, serving as chief of the Abrams Tank Branch of the Material Management Directorate at the Rock Island Arsenal.
He married Betty Joan Carpenter on September 12, 1965, and enjoyed a happy 35 year marriage until her passing on August 27, 2000.
Bob was an accomplished musician playing both cornet and trombone. His lifelong passion was Dixieland Jazz music. He performed in many bands and numerous venues throughout Illinois, starting with the original Rocky High Corn Band in 1952. Bob very much enjoyed his family and friends.
Survivors include his daughter, Jane (Chuck) Winston, Orion; step-daughters, Pamela (Jim) Peckenschneider, Davenport, and Deborah (Don) Hazen, Moline; grandchildren, Michael Hazen, James Hazen, Brett Banfield, Chad Banfield and Barbara Gregerson; and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, step-mother Celia Thonn Cook, his loving wife Betty, his step-son Michael Sweers and his only sister Janet L. Day.
