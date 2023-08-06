Robert H. Durrett
January 30, 1944 - August 1, 2023
Robert H. Durrett, age 79, of Bettendorf, passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme, Davenport. Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with visitation being held one hour prior to the Mass at church. Memorials may be made to Boys Town, American Heart Association or a charity of your choice.
Bob was born on January 30, 1944 in Logan, Ohio to Shelby and Hazel (Douglas) Durrett. He was #7 in line of 9. After a hectic life at home he was flown to Boys Town, Nebraska, where he lived until he graduated from High School in 1963. Bob had always said that Boys Town saved him. He loved (most of his time) he was there. Boys will be boys. There was a strong bond between the other boys that made them close to this day. They were his brothers for life. This was his 60th reunion year and sadly he did not make it out this year. On other years he was excited to show off the campus and share many stories. There were stories from his brothers as well. He would show where he used to sit before seeing Fr. Wagner on days he didn't feel the love. It is now a museum of Boys Town.
Bob went up to Milbank, South Dakota before entering the U.S. Army on November 22, 1963 in Sioux Falls. It was a proud day for him, even though President Kennedy was shot at the time he was sworn in. Bob loved his country, the American Flag, bald eagles and the military. Bob was a retired Chief Warrant Officer 3 and had served for 23 years with tours in Vietnam three times, Germany, Turkey, and Japan. Bob has many service awards with three being the bronze star.