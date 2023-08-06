Robert H. Durrett

Bob was born on January 30, 1944 in Logan, Ohio to Shelby and Hazel (Douglas) Durrett. He was #7 in line of 9. After a hectic life at home he was flown to Boys Town, Nebraska, where he lived until he graduated from High School in 1963. Bob had always said that Boys Town saved him. He loved (most of his time) he was there. Boys will be boys. There was a strong bond between the other boys that made them close to this day. They were his brothers for life. This was his 60th reunion year and sadly he did not make it out this year. On other years he was excited to show off the campus and share many stories. There were stories from his brothers as well. He would show where he used to sit before seeing Fr. Wagner on days he didn't feel the love. It is now a museum of Boys Town.