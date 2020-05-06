Robert H Murdock

Cremation rites will be accorded, and graveside services will be held at the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal, at a later date. Memorials may be made to the U.S. Naval Academy Foundation at USNAF Gift Processing, 274 Wood Road, Annapolis, MD 21402. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd. is assisting the family.

Bob was born on October 1, 1926, in Malvern, Iowa, the son of Kenneth and Esther (Stillinger) Murdock. He graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1950 and later that year on June 8, he married Bertha L. “Lorry” Dry. He previously worked as an engineer and retired from the Rock Island Arsenal in 1979. Bob enjoyed spending his time restoring old cars and working as an amateur carpenter in his garage. He also liked to go metal and coin detecting. Above all, he cherished his time with his family, especially his grandchildren.