Robert H. Weihler

May 6, 1961 - August 30, 2023

Robert H. Weihler, 62, Sherrard, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at UnityPoint-Trinity Hospital in Rock Island, Illinois.

There will be a visitation from 1-2 p.m. with a funeral service following at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Coal Valley. Burial at the German Cemetery, Sherrard.

Memorials preferred to the church.

Robert was born on May 6, 1961 in Rock Island to Robert F. and Vivian (Hollars) Weihler. He grew up near Sherrard and graduated from Sherrard High School.

Robert worked on the family farm his whole life and was still helping take care of it at the time of his passing.

Robert was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church where he had volunteered for many years. He also loved visiting with his friends every morning at McDonald's sharing stories and talking about the weather. His favorite hobby was spending time on the farm mowing the grass on his beloved John Deere lawn tractor.

He is survived by his sister, Laura Black; and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Richard O. Black.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.