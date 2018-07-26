Robert Hedberg

February 24, 1928-July 16, 2018
REDMOND, Wash. — Robert N. Hedberg, graduate of the 1946 class at Davenport High, passed away peacefully of natural causes July 16, 2018.
Bob and his wife, Arleen, founded and operated Hedberg's Office Equipment in Moline for 44 years. They moved to Seattle area to be in close vicinity to their daughter, Lizette, after their eldest daughter, Ann Christine, passed in 2000.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Lizette, and her wife, Shelly, whom he lived with for the last six years, and cousins and other relatives.
You may visit Bob and Arleen at Pine Hill Cemetery in Davenport.
Donations to your local Humane Society may be made in the the name of Jigs, his beloved childhood dog.