December 12, 1920-June 28, 2019
DEWITT - Mr. Robert Henry Rosenberger, 98, DeWitt, Iowa, passed away June 28, 2019, at Grand Haven Assisted Living, Eldridge, following a brief illness.
Visitation will be held Monday, July 8, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt, from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. with a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Monday in the church. A luncheon will follow Mass. Military rites by Clinton Amvets Post 28 and burial will be at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Clinton, after the luncheon.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Schule, Matt Andresen, Phil Andresen, Shayne Larson, Matt Frederick and Kurt Kreiter. Honorary pallbearers will be Rand Hunt, Larry Fuglsang and Aimar Schmidt.
He was born December 12, 1920, in Clinton, the son of the late Leo and Elizabeth (Manemann) Rosenberger. Robert graduated from Clinton High School in 1938. He entered the United States Army Air Corps in 1942. Robert served overseas in the China Burma India Theater of Operations during World War II. In 1950, he served in the Korean War with the United States Air Force. Robert married Janet Andresen June 19, 1976, in Clinton and she preceded him in death October 16, 2009. He was employed with Dupont Company Clinton, Iowa, plant for over 44 years, retiring in 1984.
Robert was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt, where he enjoyed serving as a greeter and member of the choir. He delivered mobile meals for many years. Robert was a member of the DeWitt Noon Lions, life member of the Clinton Amvets Post 28 and the American Legion Post 238 of DeWitt.
Surviving are three children, Dr. Steven (Cindy) Andresen, Solon, Ohio, Sarah (Greg) Soenksen, Crystal Lake, DeWitt and Susan (Ed) Macke, Washington, West Virginia; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Lynn Rosenberger, Clinton; nieces, Carol (Bud) Kearney, Los Angeles, Elizabeth Gaughan, Grayslake, Illinois, Danette (Randy) Hunt, Clinton, Sally (Bradd) Schule, Bradenton, Florida and nephew, Bradford Rosenberger, Sierra Madre, California, fourteen great- and seventeen great-great-nieces and nephews.
Also preceding Robert in death were two brothers, two sisters, a grandson, and two great-nieces.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt, or the Frances Banta Waggoner Community Library, DeWitt.
Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.