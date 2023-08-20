Robert J. "Bob" Schaeffer

May 23, 1961 - August 17, 2023

Robert J. "Bob" Schaeffer, 62, of Davenport, died peacefully, Thursday August 17, 2023 in the loving arms of his sister, Rosie and nephew, Kevin at home.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 11 a.m. until noon at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home followed by a 12:30 p.m. graveside service at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made to the Brain Injury Alliance of Iowa or Handicapped Development Center.

Robert Joseph Schaeffer was born on May 23, 1961 in Davenport, a son of Albert A. and Jean J. (Janssen) Schaeffer. He attended West High School. Bob worked for Thermo King, Fruhof Freight and Murray Transfer in his working days.

Bob enjoyed trout fishing, playing pool, and watching NASCAR and documentaries, especially about bands. He also had the latest, sharpest looking cars, and when he saw another one on the streets, he'd trade it in for a new model.

Survivors include his daughter, Shelby Schaeffer; a grandson, Zayne; sisters: Catherine Murphy; Barbara (Michael) Sarich; Mary (Gary) Garretson; and Rosemary Schaeffer; brothers: William (Karen) Schaeffer, Donald (Michelle) Schaeffer, and Richard Schaeffer; nephew and caretaker, Kevin Schaeffer; and many other nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, James Albert Schaeffer. May they rest in peace.

