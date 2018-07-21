May 21, 2018
RALEIGH, N.C. – Robert J. Phares died on May 21, 2018, at his home in Raleigh, North Carolina, of natural causes. He was surrounded by his loving family. Memorial services are at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 28, 2018, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until service time.
Survivors and those who will honor his memory are his wife, Gail Sharon (Jerome) Phares; daughters, Lisa (David) Outterson, Rebecca Phares (Tina Hodges); grandchildren, Kayla, Joel, Isabella and Maura; brother, William (Mary) Phares, East Moline; sisters, Kay (David) Lee, Moline, Margaret (Fred) Lenhart, Crestwood, Michigan; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Kings Bay Plowshares Support Fund, Human Rights Watch, or Alleman High School.
