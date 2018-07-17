May 17, 1947-July 13, 2018
GRANTVILLE, Pa. — Robert J. Wilson, 71, of Grantville, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday, July 13, 2018, at UPMC Pinnacle Community Osteopathic Hospital.
Born May 17, 1947 in Melrose Park, Illinois, he was a son of the late Hugh and Lydia (Gutnik) Wilson and widower of Betty Jo Wilson after 43 years of marriage.
After retiring as vice president and national sales manager for various companies in the plumbing and HVAC industry, specializing in the sale of copper and brass commodities, Bob pursued his love of history by becoming head docent at Fort Hunter Park. Being diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in 2016, Bob became an IPF mentor with Boehringer Ingelheim to help educate the medical community about the patient's perspective after being diagnosed with this rare and incurable disease. Bob also enjoyed gardening, antiquing, and spending time with his three dogs, Toby, Honeybee and Puddin.
Surviving are his wife of seven years, Debra M. (Smith) Wilson; daughters, Barb (Wilson) King of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Christine Wilson of Sedro-Woolley, Washington, and Rebecca Wilson of Davenport; step-son, Eddie Kimmel of Astoria, New York; brother, Hugh Wilson of McHenry, Illinois; grandsons, Jeff King of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Kevin King of Parker, Colorado.
He dearly loved his family and was very proud of them all.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 20, 2018, at Heckton Church at Fort Hunter, North Front Street, Harrisburg, preceded by a visitation from 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the IPF Support Group at Hershey Medical Center, PO Box 852, Hershey, PA, 17033 or Fort Hunter Park, 5300 North Front Street, Harrisburg, PA,17110.
Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com.