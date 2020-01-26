November 18, 1948-January 21, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Robert Joel Paulsen, 71, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel, with visitation two hours prior to service. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Legion Post #26. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Robert was born on November 18, 1948, to Chester and Marilyn (Scott) Paulsen in Rock Island, Ill. He was a graduate of Assumption High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army for 6 years after being drafted in the Vietnam War. He was united in marriage to Judith Kleppe on July 30, 1977, in Davenport.

Robert enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Every year he looked forward to his annual fishing trip with his son. He loved to cook and spend time at home listening to music. He took great pride in his house.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Judith Paulsen; son, Anthony (Renee) Paulsen; step-children, Chris (Wendy) Lobdell and Curt (Marianne) Lobdell; brother, Daniel Paulsen; and grandchildren, Jacob Paulsen and Keegan Paulsen.

He was preceded in death by his parents.