April 14, 1942-July 15, 2018
DAVENPORT — Robert K Liebbe, 76, of Davenport, passed away Sunday, July 15, 2018, at his residence.
A celebration of life will be held at the Knights of Columbus, 1111 W. 35th St., Davenport on Thursday, July 19, 2018, from 4-7 p.m. Per his request, cremation will be accorded. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.
Bob was born on April 14, 1942, in Davenport, to Robert G. and Bessie P. (Evans) Liebbe. Bob was a graduate of Rock Island High School and attended the University of Illinois. He worked at Kraft Foods, Duffy Paper Company and, most recently, at Knights of Columbus in Davenport.
Those left to honor his memory include his daughter, Angie Kramber (Jeff) of Fort Worth, Texas; granddaughters, Lexie and Madison Kramber, also of Fort Worth; brother-in-law, Terry Dierikx, Taylor Ridge; nephews, Guy R. (Dena), Blue Grass, and Terry L. (Angie), Taylor Ridge; along with many other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Jerri Lu Dierikx.
Online condolences may be made to Bob's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.