Robert Kraxner

August 2, 1931-August 21, 2018

BLUE GRASS — Robert C. “Bob” Kraxner, 87, a resident of Blue Grass, died Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at Holy Family Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30-11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Bob was born Aug. 2, 1931 in Davenport, the son of Joseph and Agnes (Opdahl) Kraxner. He was united in marriage to Marion Anderson in 1953. He proudly served our country in U.S. Air Force.

Bob worked as a supervisor for Alcoa, retiring in 1982. He enjoyed… and he cherished his time spent with family and friends. Bob and Marion retired to Table Rock Lake where they enjoyed entertaining family and  friends.

Those left to honor his memory include his loving wife of over 65 years, Marion; their son and daughter-in-law, David (Mary) Kraxner, Blue Grass; grandchildren, Brock (Jacquie) Kraxner, Amanda (John) Wesson; great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Cody, Annie and Connor.

He was preceded in death by his parents and step-mother, Irene Feeney.

Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Bob's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

