June 23, 1965-November 22, 2019

MOLINE -- Robert L. Hawk, 54, of Moline, Illinois, died Friday, November 22, 2019, in his home.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, with Rev. Laura Mata Bolandi officiating. Visitation will follow until 5 p.m. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory. Memorials may be made to the family.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert Lindsey Hawk was born June 23, 1965, in Moline, to Evelyn (Lanham) and Rodney L. Hawk, Sr. He married Dana Eslinger on May 26, 2001, in Moline. He was a stay-at-home dad, and enjoyed Star Trek, horror movies, bowling and video games.

Rob is survived by his wife, Dana; three children, Misty McDoneld and her husband Jamie of Coal Valley, Illinois, Ryan Hawk of Frankfort, Indiana, and Maddisyn Hawk at home; three grandchildren, Tyler Hawk, whom he was raising, and Isabella and Haley McDoneld; his brother, Rodney Hawk Jr. and his wife Deanna of Moline; two nieces, Jamie Loftis of Springfield, Missouri, and Lisa DeBroeck of Moline; a nephew, Randy Hawk of Minnesota; and his lifelong best friend, Richard Jones of England.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Kimberly Spurgeon.

Rob's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.