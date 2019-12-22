Robert L. Parkinson Jr.

Bob served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Loyola University Chicago since 2013, and was first elected to the Board in 2005. Mr. Parkinson received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Loyola's Quinlan School of Business Administration in 1973 and a Master of Business Administration from Loyola in 1975. Bob began his career in 1976 at Abbott Laboratories, a healthcare products company. He held various roles related to marketing and management within Abbott until 1990, when he was hired to be the Vice President for European Operations, a role he held until 1993. In 1993, he became President for Chemical and Agricultural Products at Abbott. Mr. Parkinson was promoted in 1995 to the role of President for the company's International Division. He joined the board of directors for Abbott in 1998. In 1999, Bob became President and COO of Abbott until his retirement in 2001. After retiring, he served as Dean of Loyola University Chicago's Quinlan School of Business, a role he held for two years. In 2004, he was named Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Baxter and served in that capacity until his retirement in 2015. Bob also served on the board of directors for several organizations, including Catholic Charities, Junior Achievement, FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology), the Executive's Club of Chicago, Northwestern Memorial HealthCare, and the Northwestern Memorial Foundation.