November 2, 1918-November 12, 2018
MUSCATINE — Robert M. Barnard, 100, formerly of Muscatine, died Monday morning, November 12, 2018, at Wheatland Manor.
Robert Michaels Barnard was born November 2, 1918, in Muscatine to the late Glen and Hazel (Michaels) Barnard. He graduated from Muscatine High School with the class of 1936. Bob married June Holliday on May 29, 1941, at Grace Lutheran Church, Muscatine. He began a career at the H.J. Heinz Company, Muscatine which spanned over 40 years. Bob served his country in the United States Army during World War II and returned to Heinz, retiring from the Fremont, Ohio, plant in 1981. His wife preceded him in death May 28, 2015, following 74 years of marriage.
Surviving are children and their spouses, Thomas, Sr. and Virginia Barnard of Plano, Texas, and Jane and the Rev. William Runaas, Jr. of Calamus, Iowa; grandchildren, Thomas, Jr. (Christy) Barnard, Cathy (Brian) Lindstrom, Erik (Morgan Mohr) Runaas and Jonathan (Marargaret) Runaas; six great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Ellen Runaas and his brother, G. Fenton Barnard, Jr.
The family will receive friends at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, rural Calamus from 9:30 a.m. until the service hour of 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 19, 2018, with the Rev. Jealaine Marple officiating. Interment will be at Glenwood Cemetery, Muscatine.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to Our Savior's Lutheran Church.
