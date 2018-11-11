Robert Martinez

August 26, 1946 - November 6, 2018
ALBERT CITY - A Mass of Christian Burial for Robert “Bob” Martinez, 72, of Albert City, Iowa, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery-Arsenal Island. Visitation will be Monday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport with a rosary and time of sharing at 6:30 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Bob died Tuesday, November 6, 2018, in Albert City, Iowa, surrounded by his family.
Robert Louis Martinez was born August 26, 1946, in Davenport, a son of Frank and Pasiana (Lopez) Martinez, Sr. Bob proudly served our country in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War from 1964 until 1968 earning the rank of Sergeant. “Semper Fi!” After the service, he spent much of his life in California.
Bob was united in marriage to Maria Inez Gomez on July 11, 2008, in Wilmington, California.
Bob was steel worker and retired as a gauger from Kindermorgan in Long Beach, California.
Bob had a heart of gold and a great gift to gab. He loved to cook, especially for family and co-workers. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and traveling.
Survivors include his wife, Inez Maria Martinez, Albert City; children: Patricia Martinez, Aimee (Allen) Martinez Watson, all of Tucson, Arizona, Adrian (Megan) Arciniega, Santa Barbara, California, Eric Arciniega, and Cesar Arciniega, both of Long Beach, California; grandchildren: Alexia (Blaze) Smith, Halley (Jeffrey) Dorfman, Ethan Casares, Marley Watson, Wrex Watson, Bryce Watson, and Maya Arciniega; great-grandchildren: Gryphon and Ember Smith; siblings: Henry (Tommie) Martinez, Josie Collins, Eva (Dan) Gerety, and Linda (Chuck) Qualman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Frank Martinez, Jr., and a brother-in-law, Ty Collins. Online remembrances may be expressed by visiting www.hmdfuneralhome.com