December 13, 1923-August 10, 2018
ROCK ISLAND - Robert C. Neilson, age 94, of Rock Island, passed away on Friday, August 10. 2018, at St. Anthony's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Rock Island.
Services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, August 17th, at Weerts Funeral Home, Kimberly and Jersey Ridge, Davenport. Burial will be in Oakdale Memorial Gardens.
Robert was born on December 13, 1923, in Durant to Chris and Myrtle (Fulton) Neilson. He worked for 30 years as a machine operator for Caterpillar. He enjoyed baseball, watching the Minnesota Vikings, ballroom dancing, and hunting.
He is survived by two daughters, three sons, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by a son, two brothers, and 3 sisters.
