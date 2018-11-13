April 14, 1926-November 8, 2018
MOLINE — Robert O. Grubaugh, 92, of Moline died Thursday, November 8, 2018, at his home.
Services will be held Thursday, November 15, at 11 a.m. at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, with a two-hour visitation beginning at 9 a.m., prior to the services. Burial will be at Mount Bloom Cemetery, Tiskilwa, Illinois. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children or the ASPCA.
Robert was born in Aurora, Illinois, on April 14, 1926, to Oscar and Amy Grubaugh. At 17, he enlisted in the US Navy, serving during WWII. Upon his return, he finished high school and enrolled in a Texas Christian college, where he was valedictorian of his graduating class. Robert worked in public relations and marketing at Iowa Illinois Gas and Electric Co., Davenport. He was a member of American Legion Post 246, Moline, and supported the ASPCA and Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Survivors include sons, Robert (Marina) Fatchett and Jeffery Grubaugh, all of Moline; granddaughters, Breanne, Danielle, Jessica, Kirsten, Lauren and Nikki; grandson, Cole; five great-grandchildren; and special friend, Marilyn Buntenbach of Bettendorf.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Jill Grubaugh; and sister, Shirley Mitchell.
