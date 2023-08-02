Robert Patrick "Bob" Mulherin

April 30, 1948 - July 9, 2023

Robert Patrick "Bob" Mulherin, 75 of Carmel, Indiana, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023. Bob was born April 30, 1948, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to the late Charles J. and Verna B. Mulherin. He was raised on a farm in Mechanicsville, Iowa. He was a graduate of the University of Iowa.

Bob worked as a pharmacist for 44 years, retiring in 2016. Much of his career was spent with Trinity Hospital (now Unity Point Health) in Rock Island, Illinois. He was currently attending St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church in Westfield, Indiana, and previously attended St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mechanicsville, Iowa, and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moline, Illinois.

Bob was an avid cyclist and Iowa Hawkeye fan. He enjoyed classic rock, reading and working on his computer. More than anything, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 1 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Mechanicsville on Saturday, August 5, 2023, with Father James Flattery officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Mechanicsville.

Bob is survived by his wife, Pat; children: Brian P. (wife, Megan) Mulherin, Beth A. Hawkinson, Adam S. (partner, Christine Liu) Mulherin, Allison C. (husband, Maxwell Pombert) Mulherin; seven grandchildren; siblings: Don Mulherin, Maureen Spear, Ginny DeWulf, Pat Hasenbank, Jean Eash, Barb Bunge. He was preceded in death by his sister, Elaine Mulherin.

Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family.