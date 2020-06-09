Robert Philip Carlson

He saw action at Iwo Jima and Okinawa. As an Electrician's Mate 2nd Class, he was working below ship in the electrical distribution room when their group of six carriers and several destroyer escorts came under attack by 50 Japanese kamikazes. The U.S.S. Bismarck Sea was hit and sank next to the U.S.S. Saginaw Bay.

After the war, he attended Iowa State University on the G.I. Bill, graduating in 1950 with a degree in mechanical engineering. At ISU he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.

On September 11, 1955, he was united in marriage to Marcia Joyce Kool. Bud and Marcia were married for nearly 50 years. They worked well together. When his career necessitated several moves, they built or renovated many homes, all while raising their two daughters.

Bud worked 36 years for Deere & Company during which time he held various management positions, including General Manager of the Welland Works in Welland, Ontario, Canada, and General Manager of the Harvester Works in East Moline, Illinois. He retired as Director Manufacturing Engineering at Deere & Company, Moline, Illinois, in 1986.