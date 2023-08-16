Robert R. Curtis

May 27, 1958 - August 10, 2023

Robert R. Curtis, 65, of Blue Grass, Iowa, died Thursday, August 10, 2023 at home surrounded by his family.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, Illinois, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Robert Ray Curtis was born May 27, 1958, in Pueblo, Colorado, the son of Paul Raymond and Rose Catherine (Mendicello) Curtis. He married the love of his life, Patricia Lynn Seligman, on September 8, 1979 in Davenport, Iowa.

Bob worked as Manager for Chef's Hat for 33 years and most recently, worked as General Manager for Village Inn for 13 years. He always cared deeply for all of his coworkers and customers over the years who were like his second family.

He had a passion for serving others, watching baseball and Iowa football, spending time with his family and traveling with his wife.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia and his son, Nicholas (Kayla) Curtis of North Bend, Washington. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Rose Curtis, and his sister Fran (Salvador) Santos.

Per Robert's request, there will be no funeral service. A celebration of life for family and friends will be planned in the coming weeks.

Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.

Memorials may be made to the family or St. Croix Hospice.