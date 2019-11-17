September 3, 1925-September 28, 2019
DAVENPORT -- A Celebration of Life for Bob will be held November 23, 2019, 3-6 p.m. at Davenport Elks Club lower level. Please join us.
A private family service will take place at the Rock Island Arsenal Cemetery with military honors.
Robert Ray Wolf (Bob), 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, September 28, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.
Bob was born in Davenport on September 3, 1925, the son of Ray and Martha (Oetzmann) Wolf. Upon the early deaths of his parents, he went to live with his grandfather and step-grandmother, Herman and Edna Oetzmann, in Dodgeville, Wis. He returned to Davenport to live the remainder of his childhood with the Wilma and Max Ingwersen family. He married Norma Cope in 1949 in Davenport and they recently celebrated 70 years of marriage in August.
Bob graduated from Davenport High School (1943), served in the U.S. Navy from November 1943 to May 1946 during WWII, graduated from the University of Iowa (1951) and Western Illinois Graduate School.
Bob was employed in the Davenport Community School District in several positions. He worked as Assistant Purchasing Agent (1956-1962), West High Athletic & Activities Director (1962-1985) and Associate Principal at North High (1985 -1987).
Bob is survived by his wife of 70 years, Norma; five children, Craig (Susan), Scott (Jeanne), David (Ann), Ann Todd and Nancy (Jon) Spaans; 13 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and 3 step great grandchildren; and sister, Betty Steinbrecher, and her family.
Bob was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes and loved to spend time on the golf course and playing cards.
Memorials may be made to Newcomb Presbyterian Church in Davenport, Iowa.
Online condolences may be left for the family at Iowa Cremation www.iowacremation.com.