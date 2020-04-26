× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

December 4, 1928-April 20, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Robert Roy Miller, 91, of Davenport passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at the Davenport Lutheran Home.

A celebration of life will be had once we are able to gather together again. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family, to be disbursed over several charities to assist the needs of the COVID-19 pandemic. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.therungemortuary.com. Please leave your contact information on the website to attend the celebration of life service.

Robert was born December 4, 1928, in Davenport; he was the son of Leroy “Lefty” and Helen (Hamer) Miller. He married the love of his life, Dorae J. Dipple, on May 28, 1955, after his service in the U.S. Air Force. She passed away June 23, 2019.

Prior to his retirement, he worked as a food broker with Patrick Hibbler Company. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Davenport.