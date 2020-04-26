December 4, 1928-April 20, 2020
DAVENPORT -- Robert Roy Miller, 91, of Davenport passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at the Davenport Lutheran Home.
A celebration of life will be had once we are able to gather together again. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family, to be disbursed over several charities to assist the needs of the COVID-19 pandemic. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.therungemortuary.com. Please leave your contact information on the website to attend the celebration of life service.
Robert was born December 4, 1928, in Davenport; he was the son of Leroy “Lefty” and Helen (Hamer) Miller. He married the love of his life, Dorae J. Dipple, on May 28, 1955, after his service in the U.S. Air Force. She passed away June 23, 2019.
Prior to his retirement, he worked as a food broker with Patrick Hibbler Company. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Davenport.
Those left to honor his memory include his children, Marty Miller of Bettendorf, Iowa, Daniel (Donna) Miller of Cypress, Texas, Lisa Miller, Davenport, Iowa, and Tracy Miller, Seattle, Wash.; grandchildren, Scott Miller, London, England, Samantha (Jonathan) Wilson, Shannon Miller both of Cypress, Texas; great-granddaughters Karen Sha Miller and Lucy Maria Miller, both of Raeford, N.C.; niece and nephews, Mark (Sandy) Butnuh, South Pasadena, Calif., Cathy Cooley, Davenport, Iowa, and Steve Cooley, Davenport, Iowa; great-nephews, John Cooley, Minneapolis, Minn., and Patrick Cooley of Davenport, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife, daughter, Karen Sue Miller and a sister, Beverly Butnuh.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.