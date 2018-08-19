November 2, 1926 - August 14, 2018
CLINTON - Robert Louis Sivertsen, of Clinton, Iowa, passed away peacefully the evening of August 14, 2018, at the age of 91.
Robert was born north of the Big Tree in Lyons, Iowa, on November 2, 1926, to Harold and Elizabeth (Waldorf) Sivertsen. Harold died in a boating accident while fishing on the Mississippi River when Robert was just a child. Robert was the youngest of the five Sivertsen kids; Virginia, Gerald, Kenny and Lorraine.
Robert was united in marriage to Anna Mary Vetricek on November 24, 1956, at St Patrick's Church in Clinton, Iowa. They were happily together for nearly 59 years until Anna's passing on October 2, 2015. Robert is survived by his son, Kenneth, who resides in Clinton.
Robert voluntarily and proudly served his country during WWII in the United States Navy aboard the USS Shaw (DD373), a Mahan-class destroyer. Robert saw action in both the Pacific and Atlantic theaters and memorably traversed the Panama Canal. Following his service in the military, Robert worked for a time as a mechanic at Watkins Motors where he would, by fate, meet Anna. Robert spent more than two decades at ADM-Clinton, retiring in 1988.
Robert and his bride enjoyed traveling, often crossing the country to visit relatives in California, or to enjoy the sights at Niagara Falls. Trips were always by car so they could see all the scenery. They would also make two or three annual warm weather trips to the Wisconsin Dells to enjoy a Monk's hamburger and a swig with Nig. Robert was a loyal fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, experiencing 10 of their 11 World Series Championships in his lifetime, missing their first in 1926 by a mere twenty-three days. A Hawkeye at heart, Robert enjoyed watching the Hawks win.
“Together forever.”
May Robert rest in happiness and peace.
Robert and Anna will be laid to rest together in a private ceremony at the Rock Island National Cemetery.