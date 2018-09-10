June 30, 1932-September 7, 2018
MAQUOKETA - Robert Duane Smith, 86, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away Friday, September 7, 2018, at Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa.
Robert was born in Muscatine County, Iowa, on June 30, 1932, to Clarence and Catherine (Strabala) Smith.
He married Mary Ann Smull. He later married Jane McClean Grunder on April 17, 1964, in Savannah, Ill.
Bob worked for Sinclair in Muscatine during his high school years and drove truck for Ruan Trucking. He later sold insurance for Metropolitan Life, Farm Bureau and E. F. Hutton 'Pacific Life'.
He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and Air Force during the Korean War.
He was a member of the Maquoketa American Legion, past president of the Maquoketa Optimist Club and was a member of the Methodist faith. Bob was an avid golfer and enjoyed the time he spent in Texas during the winter.
Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, September 13, 2018, from 4-7 p.m. at the Bentley Funeral Home in Durant, Iowa.
Memorial services will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Inurnment will be at a later date at the Melpine Cemetery.
Bob is survived by his wife Jane of Maquoketa, daughters: Bobbi Kraklio (Murray Freidman) of Bartlett, Ill., Catherine (Patrick) Clark of Maquoketa and Christina (Randy) Budde of Delmar, sons: Bill (Faunus) Grunder of Moscow, Iowa, and Robert Jr. (Norma) Smith of Spokane, Wash., 16 grandchildren and 8 great-Grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Raymond "Keith" Smith.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner's Childrens Hospital or the Melpine Cemetery in his memory.
Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com