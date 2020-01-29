April 25, 1926-January 22, 2020
ELDRIDGE -- Robert V. Pischke, 93, of Eldridge, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa.
A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Park View Lutheran Church in Park View, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the services on Saturday at the church. Military honors will follow the memorial service at the church and burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Park View Lutheran Church or to the Eldridge American Legion Post 639.
Robert “Bob” was born April 25, 1926, on the family farm near North Bend, Wisconsin, to Melvin & Edna (Swenson) Pischke. While attending LaCrosse Central High School, he served as President of his senior class and was recognized as a standout student and athlete. It was there Bob met his sweetheart, Jacquelyn Joy Dunn, and they were voted King and Queen of their senior prom. Bob & Joy were united in marriage on April 12, 1947, in Davenport. She preceded him in death on November 20, 2004.
Bob enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1943 while still in high school. He was accepted into the cadet program and had entered training as an officer and fighter pilot. Due to an abundance of pilots, he was trained as a gunner on a B-29 bomber. He was honorably discharged following the war.
You have free articles remaining.
Bob attended Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa, on the GI Bill, receiving degrees in both Economics and Business in 1951.
Bob owned and operated the former Eldridge Pharmacy from 1955 to 1982. Additionally, he was a real estate agent for Century 21 from 1976 to 1982. Afterwards, he served as a licensed insurance agent and broker, specializing in annuities and retiring at the age of 85.
Bob was a devout Christian. He taught Sunday school for many years and served as past council President at his former church. He also served as Past-President of the Eldridge Lions Club. He had also been a long-term member of the North Scott Rotary Club and President of the North Scott Athletic Boosters. Bob served for many years on the Eldridge City Council, was the first Secretary for the Eldridge Planning and Zoning Commission and had served as Eldridge Mayor Pro Tem.
Those left to honor Bob's memory include his daughter and son-in-law, Jane & John Collins of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin; his sons and daughters-in-law, John & Pam Pischke of DeWitt, Iowa and Richard & Julie Pischke of Key West, Florida; six grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Joy, Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Janice Wrobel; his brother, LaMont Pischke; and his granddaughter, Penelope Pischke.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Bob's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.