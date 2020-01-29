April 25, 1926-January 22, 2020

ELDRIDGE -- Robert V. Pischke, 93, of Eldridge, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa.

A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Park View Lutheran Church in Park View, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the services on Saturday at the church. Military honors will follow the memorial service at the church and burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Park View Lutheran Church or to the Eldridge American Legion Post 639.

Robert “Bob” was born April 25, 1926, on the family farm near North Bend, Wisconsin, to Melvin & Edna (Swenson) Pischke. While attending LaCrosse Central High School, he served as President of his senior class and was recognized as a standout student and athlete. It was there Bob met his sweetheart, Jacquelyn Joy Dunn, and they were voted King and Queen of their senior prom. Bob & Joy were united in marriage on April 12, 1947, in Davenport. She preceded him in death on November 20, 2004.