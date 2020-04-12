Robert VenHorst

Robert was born on February 11, 1945, at Mercy Hospital, the son of Harry A. and Mildred E. (Schnoor) VenHorst. Robert was the son of a farmer so he started working and helping on the family farm at a very young age. After attending the one room school house nearest the farm on which he had been raised, Forest Grove School, he then went on to graduate from Pleasant Valley High School in 1963. He continued to help on the family farm until he was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War conflict (1965-1967). After basic training, he was deployed to Germany. Upon his return to the farm two years later, he met his future wife at a tent dance at the Mississippi Valley Fair. Robert and Suzy were married on October 5, 1968, at Mt. Ida Presbyterian Church. They started their married life in a farmhouse at the end of Eastern Avenue in Davenport. Their next move was to Pleasant Valley and they raised their family on that farm with marketing livestock and grain. Robert enjoyed tractor pulls, restoring antique tractors woodworking, golf and socializing with family and friends, especially Monday nights at Southwynd.