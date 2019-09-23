August 19, 1915-September 20, 2019
MUSCATINE — Robert LaVerne ‘Verne' Mardock, 104, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus.
There will be no services. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to Lutheran Living Senior Campus. Online Condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.
Robert was born on August 19, 1915, in Mercer County, Illinois, the son of Guy and Jessie Swisher Mardock. He married June M. Berger on November 26, 1936, in Muscatine. He and June were married 77 years; she preceded him on December 17, 2013.
He retired from the Rock Island Arsenal and had been a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Durant. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge No. 2 A.F. & A.M. Robert enjoyed woodworking.
Robert is survived by one son, Rodger Mardock and wife, Judy of Lander, Wyoming; and one sister, Wilma Chandler.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, June; one sister, Norma Blaesing; an infant twin brother, Lauren; and his grandson, Jason Lee Mardock.