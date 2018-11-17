Robert W. Schlapkohl

October 10, 1930-November 16, 2018
STOCKTON, Iowa - Robert William Schlapkohl, 88, of Stockton, Iowa, passed away Friday, November 16, 2018, at the Wilton Retirement Community.
Robert was born in Muscatine County, Iowa, on October 10, 1930, to William and Anna (Johansen) Schlapkohl.
Bob graduated from Durant High School in 1948. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Bob married Dorothy Schnoor on November 20, 1954, in Davenport.
Bob was a rural mail carrier for Stockton and Walcott for 30 years and farmed in Muscatine County his entire life.
He was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Durant, where he served on the church council and was a trustee for Fulton Township for many years.
He enjoyed ballroom and square dancing, playing cards, traveling and attending family activities. He loved his Ayrshire cows and Oliver tractors.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 19, 2018, from 4-7 p.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Durant.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment will be in the Durant Cemetery.
Bob is survived by his wife Dorothy and their children: Julie Overton of Durant, Merle (Rhonda) Schlapkohl of Durant, Cheryl (Rob) Spengler of Sherrard, Ill.,, Loren (Nancy) Schlapkohl of Stockton and Brenda (Mike) Meier of Durant, 8 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 3 step-great-grandchildren and sisters-in-law: Mildred VenHorst and Norma Schnoor.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters: Bernice Dusenberry, Erma Pingel and Florence Regennitter.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in his memory.
Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.