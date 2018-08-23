October 27, 1942-August 20, 2018
CAMDENTON, Mo. — Robert Waidelich, 75, died after a brief illness August 20, 2018, peacefully at his home in Camdenton, Missouri. He was born October 27, 1942, in Waverly, Iowa, son of George and Genevieve (Notton) Waidelich.
Bob attended school in Nashua, Iowa, and graduated in 1961 and went on to Gates Business College in Waterloo, Iowa. He married his high school sweetheart, Donna Zwanziger, in 1962 and they started their family in Nashua before relocating to Bettendorf where they raised their three children. Bob had many interests including coaching Little League, golf, playing cards with friends, and was a loyal Hawkeyes fan.
Bob married Cheri (Stoffers) Kelly in 1991. Bob and Cheri made several moves with their careers at J I Case, living in Wausau, Wisconsin, and Fargo, North Dakota, before he was fortunate enough to retire at the age of 57 and build their retirement home in the Lake of the Ozarks. In retirement he added fishing to his list of hobbies and, of course, a lot more golf.
Bob is survived by his wife, Cheri, (Camdenton); daughter, Janet (Philip) Gracia, St. Paul, Minnesota; son, Doug Waidelich, Dallas, Texas; daughter, Jill (Bobby) Marsh, Apple Valley, Minnesota; stepsons, Eric Mueller, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Chris Mueller, Bettendorf; grandchildren, Paige, Cameron, Carly, Gabrielle, Ashley and Kale; sister, Kathy Liddle, Yucaipa, California; and a host of extended family and friends.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, George and Genevieve Waidelich; wife, Donna; sisters, Ann Henn and Mary Lodge; brothers-in-law, Arnold Henn, Larry Lodge, James Liddle; and his faithful dog, Shibu.
Services: A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 25, at 2 p.m. at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in Charles City, Iowa, with a celebration of life gathering from3-5 p.m. at the Pub on the Cedar in Charles City. Memorials preferred to Shriners or St. Jude's.