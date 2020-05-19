× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 6, 1944-May 15, 2020

MOLINE -- Roberto “Bob” Antu, 76, of Moline, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at his home.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, May 21, 2020, at St. Mary's Church, Moline, were his live-streamed service can be viewed on Rafferty Funeral Home's Facebook at 10 a.m. Burial will be at National Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post 246, Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to his family.

Bob was born February 6, 1944, in Eagle Pass, Texas, the son of Manuel G. Antu and Maria del Refugio Chavez. He married Donna Mead (Antu). Later he married Lois “Elaine” (Pierce) Morgan on May 3, 2003, in Moline.

Bob was a U.S Navy Veteran having served during the Vietnam War. He retired from George Evans Corp, Moline, in 2011 and previously worked at IH Farmall, Rock Island until 1985 and the former Montgomery Elevator Co.

Bob was a member of VFW Velie Post 2153, Moline, American Legion Post 246, Moline and several bowling leagues. He enjoyed playing baseball, boxing, camping, fishing and was a Chicago Cubs fan.