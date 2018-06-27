Robin Andrews

May 5, 1937-June 24, 2018
BETTENDORF — Robin Paul Andrews was born May 5, 1937, in Surbiton (Southwest London), England, to William and Phyllis (Miles) Andrews. As a 7-year-old boy, during World War II, he and his brothers were evacuated from London's bombing to Winkleigh, Devon, Southwest England. In 1955, he graduated from Queen Elizabeth's Grammar School in Crediton, Devon.
From 1955 through 1958, he served in the British Army Royal Engineers, stationed in Cyprus at the time of the Suez Crisis. In 1958, he met Mary Jane Morford in a youth hostel in Heidelberg, Germany. He was later employed in the Public Works Department of Sidmouth, Devon.
In 1960, he married Mary Jane in Winkleigh, Devon, and emigrated to the U.S. in 1961. In 1968, he received his Bachelor of Architecture degree from Iowa State University. He became a U.S. citizen (dual U.S./U.K.) in 1968.
After graduation, he moved with Mary Jane and their two children to Davenport, Iowa, and lived in the Quad-City area for most of his life. He was employed as an architect, semi-retiring in 1999 as Director of Architecture at Russell Construction. In retirement, he volunteered as a docent at Figge Art Museum and as a walking scorer at the John Deere Classic. He also served 18 years on the City of Bettendorf Board of Adjustment and the Plan and Zoning Commission. Memberships included the American Institute of Architects, Construction Specifications Institute, the Kiwanis Club, and St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Bettendorf.
Robin passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 24th, surrounded by family.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Mary Jane Andrews; children, Jeff Andrews (Diana), New Castle, Colorado, and Sue Bennett (Mike Hippler), Gilberts, Illinois; grandchildren, Nick Bennett and Luke Bennett, Gilberts; and his granddogs, Hawkeye and Chelsea. He is also survived by brothers, Peter Andrews (Averill) and John Andrews (Jacqui).
He loved golf, especially playing with his son, Jeff, at St. Andrews, Scotland, in 1993, and on the island of Mallorca, Spain, on his 80th birthday. He embraced life, always helping others, making more of an impact than he knew. He was strong in his faith and did not fear the next phase in his journey.
We will celebrate Robin on Friday, June 29, at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Bettendorf. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m., with a celebration of life at 2 p.m. Please no flowers.
Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Bettendorf; Figge Art Museum, Davenport; or Good Samaritan Society.