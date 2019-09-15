September 13, 2019
CLINTON - Robin L. Pladna, 52, of Clinton, passed away, Friday, September 13, 2019, at MercyOne – Clinton.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church – Clinton. Burial will be in the Oakland Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. Online condolences maybe expressed by visiting her obituary at www.snellzornig.com.
Robin is survived by her husband: Richard of Clinton; her children: Joshua (Breanna) Wehde of Bettendorf, Jenna Pladna of Davenport, and Jessica (Jayson) Schneeberger of Camanche; three grandchildren: Olivia, Lilly, and Maddux; her parents: William “Bud” and Judy Ellis of Davenport; her brother: Daniel Ellis of Katy, Texas; her father-in-law: Thomas Pladna of Fulton; sister-in-law: Cindy (Tom) Snyder of Fulton; brother-in-law: Brent (Debbie) Pladna of Clinton; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials can be made to St. John Lutheran Church.