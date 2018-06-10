Rochelle Steward

March 13, 1951 - June 6, 2018
ROCK ISLAND - Rochelle “Rocky” Steward, 67, a resident of Rock Island, Illinois, died Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at UnityPoint Trinity Rock Island.
Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in the All Faith Chapel at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Thursday. Memorials may be made to Mt. Sinai Fellowship or to the family.
Born on March 13, 1951, in Memphis, Tennessee, Rocky was the son of A.T. and Eleanor Jean (Prewitt) Steward. On August 19, 1978, he married Beverly Louise Clay. They later divorced. Rocky worked as an over-the-road truck driver for Eagle Foods. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching country westerns, gardening, and cooking. Rocky was a generous person, always lending a hand, and cherished his time spent with his family. He shared and experienced a special bond with his granddaughter.
Those left to honor his memory include his children, Rashaad Rochelle (Faith) Steward of Mitchellville, Maryland, Justin Steward of Davenport, and Ercie Steward of Davenport; granddaughter, Riann Livingston; siblings, Sonny and Pam Steward, and special niece, Kelley R. (Harris) Lathan.
He was preceded in death by his father, and a brother, Chalmas “Bubba” Steward.
Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Rocky's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.